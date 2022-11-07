Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

