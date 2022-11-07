Raymond James Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $125.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Stock Up 6.6 %

Aptiv stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 49.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Aptiv by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

