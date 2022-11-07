Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $42.27 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $209,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $12,591,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $220,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

