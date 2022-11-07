Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Sells $414,327.26 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $414,327.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $788,900.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17.
OSI Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.
