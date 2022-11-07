Needham & Company LLC Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $155.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,661 shares of company stock worth $11,347,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

