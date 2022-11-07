Needham & Company LLC Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $155.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.63.
Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,661 shares of company stock worth $11,347,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
