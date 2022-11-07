Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $276.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

