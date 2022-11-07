Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.63.
NYSE ANET opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78.
In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,661 shares of company stock worth $11,347,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 905.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
