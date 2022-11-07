Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,661 shares of company stock worth $11,347,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 905.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

