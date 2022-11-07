Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $280.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

