Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 363,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 67,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

