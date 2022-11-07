Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.20.

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE ARNC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.89). Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Arconic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

