Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ATHM has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NYSE ATHM opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

