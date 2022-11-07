Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $160.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.