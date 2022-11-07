Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.88 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

