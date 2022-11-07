Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.88 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.