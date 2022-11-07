Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.10.

Zillow Group stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,604 shares of company stock valued at $478,439. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 520,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

