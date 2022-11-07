Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.10.
Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
