Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,604 shares of company stock worth $478,439. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Zillow Group by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,493,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 244,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after buying an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

