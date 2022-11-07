Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.25 on Friday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.