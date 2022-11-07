ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $54.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZI. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,959,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

