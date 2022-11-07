Head-To-Head Contrast: Weber (NYSE:WEBR) vs. Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) and Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weber has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Samsung Electronics and Weber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Weber 3 4 0 0 1.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weber has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential downside of 16.75%. Given Weber’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weber is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Weber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A Weber -5.08% -27.28% -1.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Samsung Electronics and Weber’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.72 14.93 Weber $1.98 billion 1.01 -$6.80 million ($1.75) -3.97

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Weber. Weber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Weber on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers. The company also offers TVs, sound devices, smartphones, tablets, monitors, smart and LED signages, watches, and other accessories, as well as provides memory storage solutions. In addition, it provides medical equipment; software design, development, and supply; toll processing of semiconductors and display panels; general logistics agency, financing, marketing, consulting, and technology and cloud services; venture capital investment; enterprise automation solutions and connected services; installation and optimization services for network devices; and digital advertising platforms. The company serves retail, hospitality, finance, transportation, education, government, manufacturing, public safety, and healthcare industries. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1938 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About Weber

Weber Inc., an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services. The company sells its products through omni-channel network comprising wholesale, direct-to-consumer, and e-commerce channels. Weber Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Palatine, Illinois.

