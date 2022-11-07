Morgan Stanley Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $183.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.44.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.