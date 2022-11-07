Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Under Armour Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $29,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,580,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

