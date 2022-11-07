Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Stevanato Group to post earnings of €0.13 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The business had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

STVN opened at €14.14 ($14.14) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a twelve month high of €25.53 ($25.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

