comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.02 on Monday. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other comScore news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,587.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $348,391.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 200,403 shares of company stock worth $418,976 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in comScore by 119.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in comScore by 38.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

