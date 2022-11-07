DoubleVerify (DV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,088,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,790,581 shares of company stock worth $174,988,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

