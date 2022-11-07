Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCTH opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.92. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

