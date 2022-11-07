AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.61. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

