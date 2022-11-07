Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 94.82%. On average, analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance

LRFC stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.45. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

About Logan Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.