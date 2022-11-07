Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,891,929.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $2,216,772.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

