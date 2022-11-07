Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,059,469.82 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $86.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.