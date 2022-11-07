Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $52,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

