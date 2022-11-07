Cowen Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $197.55.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $43,141.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,028.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

