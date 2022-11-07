Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $197.55.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

