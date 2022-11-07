Piper Sandler Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $169.29.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

