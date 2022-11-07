Warburg Research Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

freenet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €20.28 ($20.28) on Friday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a one year high of €32.92 ($32.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.49.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

