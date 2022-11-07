Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.85-$1.11 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.85-1.11 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $717.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.99. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.