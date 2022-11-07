freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.40) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €20.28 ($20.28) on Friday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($32.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.49.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.