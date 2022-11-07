Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several brokerages recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann bought 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

