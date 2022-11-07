Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($195.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($190.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($171.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HNR1 opened at €164.25 ($164.25) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($116.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.91.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.