Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($171.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($195.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €164.25 ($164.25) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($116.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.91.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

