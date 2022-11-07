StockNews.com Lowers SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

