Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €14.30 ($14.30) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.00) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, October 20th. set a €12.00 ($12.00) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €13.40 ($13.40) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.00) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Südzucker Stock Up 1.2 %

SZU opened at €13.90 ($13.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €9.75 ($9.75) and a 12 month high of €15.72 ($15.72).

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

