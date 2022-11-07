Piper Sandler Trims Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Target Price to $65.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Trading Up 3.3 %

Trimble stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Trimble has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $828,369. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

