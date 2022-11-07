Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TNDM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 4.81.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
