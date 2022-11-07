Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Hold at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

ATUS opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

