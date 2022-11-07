Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

