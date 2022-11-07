Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Major Shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking Buys 847,062 Shares

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 847,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,538,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,459,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,795,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 244,123 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

