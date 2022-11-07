Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $4,228,195.84 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $70.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

