Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells 96,581 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

