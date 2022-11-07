Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Major Shareholder Sells 96,581 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of KYMR opened at $30.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
