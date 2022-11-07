Charles Liang Sells 44,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $76.63 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $85.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 428,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

