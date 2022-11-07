Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Major Shareholder Sells 57,303 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $31.29 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

